Taylor Swift to Release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

It will be out on July 7
(Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift will release her latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), on July 7th. She revealed the news at her latest Eras tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (May 5). Speak Now was originally released in 2010 and featured songs like “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”

Speak Now was nominated for three Grammys, winning for Best Country Album. “Mean” won for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling over a million albums in its first week.

This will be Swift’s third re-released album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Those updated versions included reimagined versions of the original songs and additional songs. Swift has been re-releasing all of her pre-2019 music after music mogul Scooter Braun bought her catalog without her approval.

After the announcement, Swift explained in a tweet how the album was written between the ages of 18 and 20, and “came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

She also wrote that the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release date was timed to July 9th, which is a reference to “Last Kiss.”

