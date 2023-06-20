Slowdive to Return With First Album in Six Years

Slowdive has a new album on the way. Titled Everything Is Alive, the collection will be released on Sept. 1 through Dead Oceans, and is the band’s first since 2017. Prior to the release of that self-titled album, it had been 22 years since Slowdive released new music.

The album is dedicated to the memory of guitarist Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, both of whom died in 2020.

“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Goswell said.

Recording for Everything Is Alive began in 2020. Guitarist Neil Halstead originally conceived of the album as a “more minimal electronic record.” However, that changed and the sound gravitated toward the band’s original sound.

The band shared the album’s first single, “kisses,” on Tuesday. “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful,” guitarist Neil Halstead said of the song.

Additionally, the band announced new North American and European tour dates, which kick off in Toronto on Sept. 23.

Slowdive’s Everything Is Alive tracklist:

1. shanty

2. prayer remembered

3. alife

4. andalucia plays

5. kisses

6. skin in the game

7. chained to a cloud

8. the slab

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Sat. June 24 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Mon. July 17 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

Fri. July 21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

Sat. July 22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

Sun. July 23 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall

Wed. July 26 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 – Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

Fri. Aug. 11 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Fri. Aug. 18 – Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Sep. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mon. Sep. 25 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed. Sep. 27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Sep. 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Oct. 2 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

Tue. Oct. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Oct. 6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Oct. 9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Thu. Oct. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Sat. Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Mon. Oct. 30 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Tue. Oct. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

Wed. Nov. 1 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. Nov. 3 – London, UK @ Troxy

Sun. Nov. 5 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Mon. Nov. 6 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium