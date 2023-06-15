Sigur Ros to Release First Album in a Decade

Earlier this week, Sigur Ros surprised fans with the release of “Blóðberg,” its first new song in seven years. The song was also the group’s first with multi-instrumentalist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson in over a decade. Today (June 15), the band had another surprise announcement: a new album. Titled ÁTTA, the album will be released tomorrow digitally.

In making the album, the trio found themselves “just wanting to have minimal drums and for the music to be really sparse, floaty and beautiful,” Jónsi says. “We’re getting older and more cynical so I just wanted to move us so that we felt something!”

“We wanted to allow ourselves to be a bit dramatic and go far with these arrangements,” Sveinsson added. “The world needs that right now. It’s hard to describe, but for me everything is always open to interpretation. People can think and feel how they want.”

“It’s what the music asked for and spoke for itself,” reveals Hólm.

The album was recorded in the band’s Sundlaugin studio in Iceland, Abbey Road in London and several studios across the U.S. It features the London Contemporary Orchestra conducted by Robert Ames, plus Icelandic collaborators Brassgat í bala. ÁTTA was produced by Paul Corley and the band.

Sigur Rós’ ÁTTA Tracklisting

1. Glóð

2. Blóðberg

3. Skel

4. Klettur

5. Mór

6. Andrá

7. Gold

8. Ylur

9. Fall

10. 8