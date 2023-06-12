Instagram Facebook Twitter
DANCE OF THE CHINCHILLAS
Radiohead
Every Radiohead Album, Ranked
Teri Gender Bender
Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career

Sigur Ros Share First New Song in Seven Years

Trio’s tour begins tonight in London
sigur ros
(Credit: Tim Dunk)

Sigur Rós kick off a European tour tonight in London. Ahead of it, the group shared its first single with multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson since he left the band in 2012. The single, “Blóðberg,” features the London Contemporary Orchestra, which is conducted by Robert Ames. The band shared a new nearly 10-minute video, directed by Johan Renck, to go along with the song’s release.

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck said of the clip. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

This is the band’s firs single since 2016’s “Óveður.”

Sigur Rós Tour Dates

6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall – SOLD OUT
6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw – SOLD OUT
6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie – SOLD OUT
7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall – SOLD OUT
8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall – SOLD OUT
8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT
8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre – SOLD OUT
8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre – SOLD OUT
8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre – SOLD OUT
8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT
8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley – SOLD OUT
8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT

Also Read

Sigur Rós Going Orchestral For Summer Tour Dates

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

more from spin

Alice Cooper
Partner

The 10 Most Important Alice Cooper Moments

Neil Young
News

Neil Young Confirms Summer Solo Tour Dates

Teri Gender Bender
Interviews

Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top