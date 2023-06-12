Sigur Ros Share First New Song in Seven Years

Sigur Rós kick off a European tour tonight in London. Ahead of it, the group shared its first single with multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson since he left the band in 2012. The single, “Blóðberg,” features the London Contemporary Orchestra, which is conducted by Robert Ames. The band shared a new nearly 10-minute video, directed by Johan Renck, to go along with the song’s release.

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck said of the clip. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

This is the band’s firs single since 2016’s “Óveður.”

Sigur Rós Tour Dates

6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall – SOLD OUT

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw – SOLD OUT

6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie – SOLD OUT

7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall – SOLD OUT

8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall – SOLD OUT

8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre – SOLD OUT

8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre – SOLD OUT

8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre – SOLD OUT

8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT

8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley – SOLD OUT

8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT