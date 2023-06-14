Queens of the Stone Age‘s new album is out this Friday. Ahead of the release of In Times New Roman…, the band’s first album in six years, Josh Homme and company gave fans a final glimpse of what’s to come on the record. On “Paper Machete,” Queens of the Stone Age return to their signature sound, which, of course, features instantly identifiable crunchy guitar riffs.

In an interview published by Revolver earlier this week, Homme revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Though he didn’t get into specifics about the nature of the illness, he did say that he had surgery to remove it.

“I never say it can’t get any worse,” Homme said. “I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better. Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

By cherry on top, Homme referred to the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Distillers singer Brody Dalle.