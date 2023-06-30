Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Vampire,’ First Single Off GUTS

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo revealed her plans to release her sophomore album GUTS. As promised, Rodrigo released “Vampire,” the album’s first single.

On GUTS, Rodrigo teamed with Daniel Nigro, who produced her debut album SOUR.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said of GUTS. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

SOUR was a runaway success for Rodrigo. The album went 4x platinum in the U.S. and featured two No. 1 singles in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” She also won three Grammys in 2022, including Best New Artist. The other wins were in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.