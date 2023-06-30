Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records
Neil Young’s 1977 Album Chrome Dreams to Be Released

Album is comprised of studio recordings from 1974-1976
Neil Young
Neil Young in London, March 1976 (photo: Michael Putland / Getty Images)

Neil Young kicks off his first tour in four years tonight in Los Angeles. Ahead of that show, Young revealed that his lost 1977 album, Chrome Dreams, which has been widely available as a bootleg over the years, will finally receive a proper release.

The songs that will comprise Chrome Dreams were recorded between 1974 and 1977 and include different versions of previously released songs like the original version of “Powderfinger” and “Pocahontas” (without overdubs) which were released on Rust Never Sleeps. Other original songs, like “Sedan Delivery” and “Hold Back the Tears,” were released with different lyrics and a different version of “Stringman,” a song that was recently included on Young’s Archives II box set.

Listen to “Sedan Delivery.”

In 2007, Young released Chrome Dreams II, which featured songs that went as far back as the early 1980s. However, none of those songs had origins from this time.

Neil Young

Neil Young Confirms Summer Solo Tour Dates

Chrome Dreams will be released on Aug. 11 through Reprise Records.

Neil Young Chrome Dreams Tracklisting and Original Recording Dates:

1. Pocahontas (August 11, 1976)
2. Will to Love (December 3, 1976
3. Star of Bethlehem (December 13, 1974
4. Like a Hurricane (November 29, 1975
5. Too Far Gone (September 5, 1975)
6. Hold Back the Tears (February 6, 1977)
7. Homegrown (November 19, 1975)
8. Captain Kennedy (August 11, 1976)
9. Stringman (March 31, 1976)
10. Sedan Delivery (May 22, 1975)
11. Powderfinger (August 11, 1976)
12. Look Out for My Love (January 20, 1976)

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

