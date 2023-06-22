Instagram Facebook Twitter
Liz Phair Unearths Exile in Guyville Outtake for Album’s 30th Anniversary

“Miss Lucy” was previously released in demo form on the Girly-Sound Tapes
(Credit: Courtesy of Matador Records)

Today (June 22), Liz Phair‘s signature album, Exile in Guyville, turns 30. To mark the anniversary, Phair went deep into her archives and unearthed a completed version of “Miss Lucy.” This version of “Miss Lucy” was recorded with Brad Wood and was left off the album in favor of “Flower.” A demo version of the song was released on the Girly-Sound Tapes.

As previously reported, in November, Phair will celebrate Exile in Guyville‘s anniversary with a U.S. tour and will be performing the album in its entirety.

In 2013, SPIN spoke with Phair, Wood, Mark Greenberg, David Roth, and many more about the making of Exile in Guyville.

Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tourdates:

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

All dates w/ Blondshell

