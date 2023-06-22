Today (June 22), Liz Phair‘s signature album, Exile in Guyville, turns 30. To mark the anniversary, Phair went deep into her archives and unearthed a completed version of “Miss Lucy.” This version of “Miss Lucy” was recorded with Brad Wood and was left off the album in favor of “Flower.” A demo version of the song was released on the Girly-Sound Tapes.

As previously reported, in November, Phair will celebrate Exile in Guyville‘s anniversary with a U.S. tour and will be performing the album in its entirety.

In 2013, SPIN spoke with Phair, Wood, Mark Greenberg, David Roth, and many more about the making of Exile in Guyville.

Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tourdates:

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

All dates w/ Blondshell