Colorado Hail Storm Injuries Nearly 100 People Ahead of Louis Tomlinson Concert

Red Rocks show was postponed
Louis Tomlinson
(Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Nearly 100 people were injured after being pelted by golf ball-sized hail at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on Wednesday night ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service that warned of hail.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, seven concertgoers were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries.” Additional injuries included “cuts and broken bones.”

A Red Rocks spokesperson told Fox31 in Denver that there were several inches of hail in the seating area. Fox31 spoke with an attendee who said that she and her group of friends took shelter in a bathroom stall for over an hour. The attendee said that the venue warned attendees between three to five minutes before the storm. Some attendees were stranded at the venue due to damages to their vehicles.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back,” Tomlinson wrote in a tweet. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

The concert was delayed twice before being postponed at 10:25 p.m. local time. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

SPIN Staff

