News \

Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn’t Approve Euphoria’s Animated Sex Between Him And Harry Styles

heres-everything-you-should-probably-know-about-the-larry-stylinson-fan-fiction-in-euphoria-1562036583-640x321-1562038717

HBO’s new Drake-produced series Euphoria follows a cast of troubled teens. In yesterday’s third episode, one of those teens gets really into writing fan-fiction. She writes about a sexual encounter between former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, or “Larry Stylinson.” An animated cartoon illustrates her graphic story of the two singers fooling around backstage on the first night of the Take Me Home Tour.

Today, Tomlinson expressed his disapproval in a tweet: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.” Styles has yet to make a comment. Maybe they should take it up with Drake. Watch the scene and read Tomlinson’s reaction below.

View this post on Instagram

Ok I need to explain this stuff. In the #Euphoria's last episode (a serie) has some private parts about Harry and Louis' from #TakeMeHome era. Louis replied a fan's tweet about this thing. He said he didn't approve it. But Harry didn't say anything and he followed somebody who is from the crew of that serie. So some fans from #kpop comes up and started a tag (#harrystylesisgoingtojailparty) then Harries (also Directioners) started a new tag on Twitter against to them - #lovingharryparty . So if you want to show your side please support Harry and tweet about it. that's all. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #8yearsofonedirection @onedirection @harrystyles @louist91 @niallhoran @liampayne @zayn #onedirectionfamily #oned #onedirection #onedirectionfandom #1dupdates #1dfamily #1direction #1d #harryandlouis #harrystylesedits #louisandharry #louistomlinson #louistops #niallhoran #liampayne #comeout #loveislove #larryisreal #larrystylinsonarmy #larrystylinson #larrystyliinsonedits #larryproof #larry5thanniversary

A post shared by harry styles. FOLLOW🔙 OR UNF (@masterpiecestyles) on

<script>
<script>

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.

Tags: Harry Styles, louis tomlinson, one direction