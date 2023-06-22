Gorillaz Cancel Upcoming U.S. Tour

Gorillaz canceled its upcoming U.S. tour. The group cited “scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control” as the cause.

The group was slated to play in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston. Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf were scheduled to open.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year,” the group said in a statement. “We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Refunds for the tickets be issued automatically at ticketholders’ point of purchase.

Earlier this year, Gorillaz played at Coachella. During its set, the group was joined by a number of guest artists, including Bad Bunny, Beck, Thundercat, Mos Def, Little Simz, De La Soul and more.

As for Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year. Blur recently announced that it will release its first new album in nearly a decade. The group performed at Primavera Sound in Madrid, Porto, and Barcelona earlier this month, and its headlining dates begin on Friday (June 24) with a show at Malahide Castle & Gardens in Ireland.