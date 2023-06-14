Duff McKagan to Release Third Solo Studio Album

Duff McKagan has spent most of the past few years out on the road with Guns N’Roses, which is currently on tour through October. However, during his time off the past two years, the bassist has been work on a new solo album, which will be released on Oct. 20. Titled Lighthouse, McKagan worked on the album working with longtime producer/collaborator Martin Feveyear (Mark Lanegan, Brandi Carlile).

You can hear the title track below.

Of Lighthouse, McKagan says, “The crashing….the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home.”

The album features appearances by Iggy Pop, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. and McKagan’s Guns N’Roses bandmate Slash.

In May, McKagan released the three-song EP This Is Your Song for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Duff McKagan Lighthouse tracklisting:

Lighthouse

Longfeather

Holy Water

I Saw God on 10th St

Fallen

Forgiveness

Just Another Shakedown

Fallen Ones

Hope (Feat. Slash)

I Just Don’t Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

Lighthouse (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)