Zach Bryan Unveils ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Video Ahead of Massive U.S. Tour

Less than two weeks ahead of his biggest U.S. tour to date, Zach Bryan has unveiled a cinematic video for “Oklahoma Smokeshow,” a track from his 2022 EP Summertime Blues. The clip was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, who is best known for helming the video for Olivia Rodrigo’s breakthrough 2021 hit “Drivers License.”

“Thank you guys so much for the support always. There was a lot of effort put into this and we’re proud it,” Bryan wrote on Instagram of the “Oklahoma Smokeshow” video, which brings to life the song’s tale of doomed small-town love.

“She’s an Oklahoma smokeshow / he’s an asshole from back home / she’ll never make it out alive / that small town bar scene / where small vices kill your big dreams / he’d take you home, but he’s too drunk to drive,” Bryan sings.

As previously reported, Bryan’s upcoming Burn, Burn, Burn tour will only play venues that don’t have exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster and begins May 10 in Charlottesville, Va. Further emphasizing his stance, Bryan late last year released a live album taped at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheater titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

The artist’s most recent new music, the non-album single “Dawns” featuring Maggie Rogers, was released in late January. He’s up for new male artist of the year at the Garth Brooks/Dolly Parton-hosted Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be handed out May 11 in Frisco, Tx., and broadcast by Amazon Prime.