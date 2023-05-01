Instagram Facebook Twitter
Willie Nelson
Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Lead Night Two of Willie Nelson Birthday Bash
The National’s Love Letter To The Past
Ryuichi Sakamoto: 8 Essential Albums

Zach Bryan Unveils ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Video Ahead of Massive U.S. Tour

He’s also up for new male artist of the year at upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards
Zach Bryan performing in Los Angeles in October 2022 (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

Less than two weeks ahead of his biggest U.S. tour to date, Zach Bryan has unveiled a cinematic video for “Oklahoma Smokeshow,” a track from his 2022 EP Summertime Blues. The clip was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, who is best known for helming the video for Olivia Rodrigo’s breakthrough 2021 hit “Drivers License.”

“Thank you guys so much for the support always. There was a lot of effort put into this and we’re proud it,” Bryan wrote on Instagram of the “Oklahoma Smokeshow” video, which brings to life the song’s tale of doomed small-town love.

“She’s an Oklahoma smokeshow / he’s an asshole from back home / she’ll never make it out alive / that small town bar scene / where small vices kill your big dreams / he’d take you home, but he’s too drunk to drive,” Bryan sings.

 

Also Read

Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers Seek Small Victories on New Single, ‘Dawns’

As previously reported, Bryan’s upcoming Burn, Burn, Burn tour will only play venues that don’t have exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster and begins May 10 in Charlottesville, Va. Further emphasizing his stance, Bryan late last year released a live album taped at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheater titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

The artist’s most recent new music, the non-album single “Dawns” featuring Maggie Rogers, was released in late January. He’s up for new male artist of the year at the Garth Brooks/Dolly Parton-hosted Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be handed out May 11 in Frisco, Tx., and broadcast by Amazon Prime.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

more from spin

Killer Mike
News

Killer Mike Plots Summer Tour in Support of Upcoming Solo Album

Zach Bryan performing in Los Angeles in October 2022 (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)
News

Zach Bryan Unveils ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Video Ahead of Massive U.S. Tour

Willie Nelson
Recaps

Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Lead Night Two of Willie Nelson Birthday Bash

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top