Zach Bryan, Maggie Rogers Seek Small Victories on New Single, ‘Dawns’

Bryan’s biggest tour to date begins May 10 in Charlottesville, Va.
Zach Bryan performing in Los Angeles in October 2022 (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers have teamed up on the former’s somber new single, “Dawns,” which finds them longing for “one small victory” amid grief, fear, and wasted time. “All is fair in love and war / so what the hell are we even fighting for / I’m on your front porch begging for my dawns back / give my goddamn records and my clothes back,” Bryan sings on the track, which he also produced.

“Dawns” follows last September’s non-album single “Burn, Burn, Burn,” which also serves as the name of the acclaimed singer/songwriter’s upcoming arena tour. That outing, which will only play venues that don’t have exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster, begins May 10 in Charlottesville, Va. Further emphasizing his stance, Bryan also recently released a live album taped at the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheater titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

“Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately,” he wrote on Instagram in late December. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it. I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows. I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

Bryan is nominated for best country solo performance for his chart-topping hit “Something in the Orange” at next weekend’s Grammy Awards. He is also working on the follow-up to his 2022 album American Heartbreak, which reached No. 1 on three different Billboard charts.

As for Rogers, she will begin an extensive world tour on Feb. 9 in Boston in support of her latest album, Surrender, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Alternative Albums chart.

