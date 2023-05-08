Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins
Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked
Gord Downie
Life After Death: Gord Downie’s Fire Burns Hotter Than Ever on Lustre Parfait
Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

The Five Best Things We Saw at BeachLife Festival

Event was held in Redondo Beach, Ca., over the weekend
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife in the afternoon (Credit: Connie Levine)

This past weekend (May 5-7), SPIN was on hand at the annual BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, Ca. As usual, the fest brought great music to the South Bay, with Gwen Stefani, the Black Keys, and the Black Crowes serving as each evening’s headliner. In addition to the music, there were a number of organizations and local restaurants onsite that gave the festival a distinctly South Bay vibe.

Though everything we saw was great, here are the sets that were our favorites.

Jonny 2 Bags

Jonny Two Bags
Jonny 2 Bags (Credit: Breana Isley)

One of the best aspects of BeachLife is its Volume stag, where singer/songwriters can perform acoustically in a cozy space in front of an intimate audience. For the past handful of months, Social Distortion guitarist Jonny 2 Bags has been sidelined with an injury that prevented him from touring. His Friday afternoon set was his first since being put on the sidelines and it didn’t disappoint. Due to a scheduling snafu, he performed two sets that received rapturous ovations. It was the rare opportunity to see the Southern California favorite up close and hear him showcase his songwriting talents.

LP

LP
LP on stage (Credit: Ron Vasquez)

Traditionally, a Friday afternoon slot can be tough simply due to the smaller crowd size (it is a weekday, after all). Not only was former SPIN cover star LP nonplussed by it, but the artist also managed to draw Friday afternoon’s biggest audience. Throughout the set, folks were drawn to the artist’s magnetic energy and fantastic backing band. LP also debuted a few songs off a new album that will be announced very soon.

Also Read

The Future of Hardcore Punk Lies In This Crowd-Surfing Seven Year Old

Pixies

Pixies
Joey Santiago and Black Francis of Pixies (Credit: Ron Vasquez)

Fresh off a European tour and kicking off their North American run earlier in the week, Pixies took the main High Tide Stage just before sundown and stormed through a career-spanning set featuring eight songs from their landmark album Doolittle. Though the set was short on banter, it was heavy on the band’s loud-quiet-loud song structure, which was the perfect backdrop as singer/guitarist Black Francis and guitarist Joey Santiago let their axes do the talking.

Sublime With Rome

Sublime With Rome
Rome looking out at the audience (Credit: Ron Vasquez)

For the past decade-plus, Sublime With Rome has kept the music of Sublime in the forefront. With Saturday being the festival’s de-facto reggae rock day, there wasn’t a better band suited to perform. Add to that a special set where they delivered Sublime’s iconic 1992 debut album 40 Oz to Freedom in its entirety for only the second time, and you had the recipe for one of the most memorable performances in BeachLife history. Songs like “Smoke Two Joints,” “Right Back,” and “Badfish” elicited the biggest roars and were a reminder why Sublime is one of the most influential Southern California bands of all time.

Mavis Staples

Fans who arrived mid-afternoon on Sunday were treated to the amazing Mavis Staples and her fantastic backing band. At 83, Staples remains an American treasure. Her vocals, incredibly, are just powerful as they were 50 years ago. Armed with a fantastic backing band, the singer had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand. She is showing no signs of slowing down and with all of this in play, Staples is producing some of the best sets of her storied career. This one at BeachLife is no different.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

more from spin

BeachLife Festival
Partner

The Five Best Things We Saw at BeachLife Festival

WHOANDWHAT in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. WHYANDMORE. (Photo by Marissa Ruggles/SAIT)
The Kids Are Alright

The Future of Hardcore Punk Lies In This Crowd-Surfing Seven Year Old

Ruston Kelly
Features

The Songwriter

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top