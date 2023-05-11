Instagram Facebook Twitter
Watch The Cure Dust Off Two ’80s Rarities At North American Tour Opener

29-song New Orleans performance also featured several new songs earmarked for the band’s next LP
Robert Smith
Ian Gavan / Stringer

The Cure wasted no time dipping into its substantial back catalog last night (May 10) at the New Orleans opener of its Shows of a Lost World tour, performing “A Thousand Hours” and “Six Different Ways” both for the first time since 1987.

The Robert Smith-led group also bookended the first 15-song portion of the set with new tracks “Alone” and “Endsong.” Both are expected to appear on the band’s next album, Songs of the Lost World, which has been in the works for years but does not have a release date.

The show was rounded out by a bevy of favorites, from “Lovesong,” “Fascination Street” and “Friday I’m in Love” to “Just Live Heaven,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” and “A Forest.” It was the Cure’s first performance of 2023, and came after Smith battled with Ticketmaster over numerous issues involving the tour’s on-sale process.

The Songs of the Last World outing continues through July 1 in Miami.

Robert Smith Decries Ticketmaster Fee ‘Debacle’ As Cure Tour Goes Onsale

 

Jonathan Cohen

