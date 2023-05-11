Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tenacious D Release First Original Song in Five Years

Song arrives on the first day of the band’s 2023 tour
Tenacious D
(Credit: Travis Shinn)

Tenacious D is back. Jack Black and Kyle Gass have released “Video Games,” their first new song since 2018. The banjo-powered song is an ode to…video games. It comes with an animated video directed by Adam Paloian (SpongeBob SquarePants and The Cuphead Show) and Chris “Oney” O’Neill. In the one-and-a-half-minute clip, Black and Gass navigate through various games, including Super Mario Bros, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…,” the duo says. “But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys….in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

In a statement of his own, Paloian says that it was fun “throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.”

Tenacious D kick off its tour today (May 11) in New Orleans at the Fillmore before heading to St. Augustine, Fl. tomorrow (May 12). In June, the group will hop across the pond for a string of European dates.

Jack Black Peaches Video

Jack Black Shares Music Video for Super Mario Bros. Movie Song ‘Peaches’

Tenacious D 2023 tour dates:

5/11/23 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
5/13/23 St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park
6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle
6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte
6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy
6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena
6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

SPIN Staff

