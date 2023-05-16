News of the Day – 5/16

Good morning. In case you missed your music news from yesterday, we have you covered. Here’s what happened:

March cover star UPSAHL released a new mixtape…Beverly Glenn Copeland’s first album in 20 years will be released in July. Kaytraminé’s new album will be released this Friday…A live Gordon Lightfoot album will be released in July.

Kim Petras’ debut album is finally on the way.

Lizzo will be the next musician to appear on The Simpsons and yes, she brought her flute.

Fresh off a string of three Los Angeles-area dates, the Hives announced additional tour dates for later this year…Steel Panther will be hitting the road for 22 dates…and Stevie Nicks added additional arena dates to her 2023 tour…NX Worries, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, will be touring this summer…The Walkmen’s reunion tour will continue with more dates added for the fall.

Tom Morello, film executive? You better believe it.