Hear Danielle Haim and Kamasi Washington Tracks for ‘A Small Light’ Soundtrack

Tracks from Danielle Haim and Kamasi Washington are the first to emerge from the soundtrack to the National Geographic series A Small Light, which will be released on May 23. The album was steered by executive music producer Este Haim, so it’s no surprise her sister Danielle appears here covering Doris Day’s “Till We Meet Again.”

Also out today is Washington’s version of Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl.” The soundtrack further includes Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli’s “I Don’t Want To Set the World on Fire” (the Ink Spots), Angel Olsen’s “My Reverie” (Larry Clinton & His Orchestra), Weyes Blood’s “When You’re Smiling” (Ella Fitzgerald), Remi Wolf’s “Autumn Leaves” (Nat King Cole), King Princess and Orville Peck’s “I’m Making Believe” (Bing Crosby), and Moses Sumney’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Billie Holiday).

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este Haim says of A Small Light, which illuminates how the Austrian-born, Dutch-raised Miep Gies helped hide the family of Anne Frank in an Amsterdam office building during World War II. Gies also guarded Frank’s historic diary after the family was captured by Nazis in 1944, leading to its eventual publishing three years later.

“Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us,” Haim continues. “I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Haim has a handful of shows on tap around the world this summer, including several opening for Taylor Swift at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in August.