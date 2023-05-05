Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins
Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked
Gord Downie
Life After Death: Gord Downie’s Fire Burns Hotter Than Ever on Lustre Parfait
Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

Hear Danielle Haim and Kamasi Washington Tracks for ‘A Small Light’ Soundtrack

Album accompanies new National Geographic series and arrives May 23
Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim (photo: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Tracks from Danielle Haim and Kamasi Washington are the first to emerge from the soundtrack to the National Geographic series A Small Light, which will be released on May 23. The album was steered by executive music producer Este Haim, so it’s no surprise her sister Danielle appears here covering Doris Day’s “Till We Meet Again.”

Also out today is Washington’s version of Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl.” The soundtrack further includes Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli’s “I Don’t Want To Set the World on Fire” (the Ink Spots), Angel Olsen’s “My Reverie” (Larry Clinton & His Orchestra), Weyes Blood’s “When You’re Smiling” (Ella Fitzgerald), Remi Wolf’s “Autumn Leaves” (Nat King Cole), King Princess and Orville Peck’s “I’m Making Believe” (Bing Crosby), and Moses Sumney’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Billie Holiday).

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este Haim says of A Small Light, which illuminates how the Austrian-born, Dutch-raised Miep Gies helped hide the family of Anne Frank in an Amsterdam office building during World War II. Gies also guarded Frank’s historic diary after the family was captured by Nazis in 1944, leading to its eventual publishing three years later.

“Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us,” Haim continues. “I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Also Read

Dinner Party Releasing Surprise New Album, Enigmatic Society, Next Week

Haim has a handful of shows on tap around the world this summer, including several opening for Taylor Swift at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in August.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

more from spin

Smashing Pumpkins
Lists

Every Smashing Pumpkins Album, Ranked

(Credit: Sara Driver)
Features

Jim Jarmusch On Sqürl’s New Album: ‘We Don’t Follow Any Master Plan’

Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim (photo: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
News

Hear Danielle Haim and Kamasi Washington Tracks for ‘A Small Light’ Soundtrack

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top