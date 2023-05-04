Instagram Facebook Twitter
Photo: Zac Bayly

Following the February release of Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan, Australian electronic music artist Flume has today (May 4) offered up a second volume of previously unheard tracks titled Arrived Anxious, Left Bored.

“This and the first Things Don’t… drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn’t fit on a previous record,” says Flume, whose real name is Harley Streten. “It’s cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what’s next.”

Arrived Anxious, Left Bored sports 10 tracks that appear to date back as far as 2015. They include collaborations with producer Emile Haynie and Jim-E Stack, as well as the first song with Flume’s own vocals, “All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav].”

Today’s release comes on the eve of Flume’s 10-year anniversary show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with opening sets from Faker and Kučka. Additional May dates include the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Al., and three gigs in South America at the end of the month. In September, Flume will perform Sept. 12-13 at Red Rocks outside of Denver and at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

Flume’s latest proper album, 2022’s Palaces, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums tally and at No. 3 on the overall Australian album chart.

Here is the track list for Flume’s Arrived Anxious, Left Bored:

SKY SKY 1.3 [2016 Export Wav]
Chalk 1.3.3 [2017 Export Wav] with Jim-E Stack
All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav]
Road to Japan [2017 Export Wav]
Jerry 1.6 [2017 Export Wav]
n1cevib3 1.3 [2015 Export Wav]
Arrived Anxious, Left Bored 1.4 [2020 Export Wav]
Habibi [2019 Export Wav] with Emile Haynie
Miss U [2020 Export Wav]
No Other 1.2.2 [2021 Export Wav]

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

