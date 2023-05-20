Beyoncé Reunites With Kendrick Lamar On ‘America Has A Problem’ Remix

Seven years after collaborating on “Freedom,” Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have reunited on a new remix of the former’s “America Has a Problem,” from her 2022 album Renaissance. The track arrived without warning tonight (May 19) on streaming services and can also be purchased as a download from Beyoncé’s website.

After describing himself as “honorary Beyhive,” Lamar raps a topical new verse at the outset, featuring such nuggets as “Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice clonin’ Kendrick / The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need 10 men.”

The remix coincides with the original track’s return to TikTok prominence via user videos inspired by Beyonce’s Renaissance tour choreography. That trek began May 10 in Stockholm and continues through Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

Beyoncé and Lamar first teamed on the Lemonade track “Freedom” in 2016, and they performed it together at that year’s BET Awards. Lamar also made a surprise appearance to perform the song at the final show of Beyoncé’s 2016 Formation tour in East Rutherford, N.J.