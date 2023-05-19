Andy Rourke, Bassist For The Smiths And Morrissey, Dies At 59

Andy Rourke, whose creative bass parts played a crucial role in shaping the sound of the Smiths and who later contributed heavily to Morrissey’s early solo career after that band split, has died at the age of 59. His Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr announced the news on Twitter early this morning (May 19).

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Rourke met Marr as pre-teens in the mid-1970s in Manchester, England, and joined the Smiths on bass shortly after Marr formed the group with vocalist Morrissey in the summer of 1982. The Smiths quickly became one of the leading lights of the new U.K. rock scene, with Rourke’s melodic bass lines anchoring classic tracks such as “Hand in Glove,” “This Charming Man,” “The Headmaster Ritual,” “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” and “Girlfriend in a Coma.”

After abandoning his formal education around the age of 15, Rourke suffered with a recurring heroin addiction and was briefly fired from the Smiths in early 1986. When the band split for good the following year, he began contributing to Morrissey’s solo work in tandem with Smiths drummer Mike Joyce and second guitarist Craig Gannon. Rourke’s inventive playing drives songs such as “Interesting Drug” and “The Last of the Famous International Playboys,” and he also wrote music for the early Morrissey B-sides “Yes, I Am Blind,” “Girl Least Likely To,” and “Get Off the Stage.”

However, his second go-around with Morrissey was short-lived, and he went on to record and tour with the Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, Stone Roses vocalist Ian Brown, and Killing Joke, among others.

In 1989, Rourke and Joyce sued Morrissey and Marr for back royalties from the Smiths’ catalog. Rourke was struggling with drugs at the time and settled for a reported £83,000 and 10% of future royalties, but Joyce did not resolve his end of the dispute for another seven years and is said to have been awarded a much larger payday. Rourke declared bankruptcy in 1999.

In later years, he played in the band Freebass with former Stone Roses member Mani and New Order’s Peter Hook, and in 2009, he moved to New York and began appearing frequently as a DJ at locales such as Williamsburg’s Passenger Bar. He staged surprise reunions with Marr during two solo concerts by the latter in New York in 2013, where they covered the Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now?” and “Please, Please Please, Let Me Get What I Want.”

This is a developing story.