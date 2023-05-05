5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Keren Woodward of Bananarama

Name Keren Woodward

Best known for 40 years of singing, dancing, songwriting and laughing with my beautiful best friend Sara Dallin as Bananarama

Current city Currently no City. In the beautiful county of Cornwall. Beaches, scenery and occasionally even nice weather.

Really want to be in Very happy where I am at the moment but otherwise it’s always Italy. Mostly eating and drinking. Maybe skiing…

Excited about Always new projects. Being in the studio, creating and performing live all still fill me with joy!

My current music collection has a lot of ‘70s funk and disco.

And a little bit of Alice D. My favorite current artist. Contemporary R&B.

Preferred format I tend to make playlists with music I purchase and download.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder

The first album I bought with my own money from my Saturday job. Sara and I knew every word and ad lib. I must have played it a lot throughout the years because my son Tom and I recently put it on after a couple of glasses of wine and he also knew all the words.

2

Purple Rain, Prince

So difficult to pick one album by Prince. I saw him live more times than I’ve seen any other artist. The most epic performer/singer/guitarist.

3

Hatful of Hollow, The Smiths

Lyrical genius. Somehow heart-achingly honest and tragic in a way that I hadn’t heard from anybody else, yet expressed in a way that also makes me laugh. The guitars. Amazing. “How Soon Is Now”! I rest my case.

4

Nevermind, Nirvana

Just blew my mind when I heard it.

5

One From The Heart, Crystal Gayle and Tom Waits

Not Coppola’s most successful film, but I just love the soundtrack. Both voices hugely evocative. So different, but both amazing. One of the tracks is “Old Boyfriends” and it reminds me of one in particular. I love film soundtracks. This is a great one for driving at night. I did almost put The Sound of Music!