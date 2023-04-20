Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

On the road, alt-pop artist makes time to be alone: “Just taking a moment in the morning to close my eyes and breathe and center myself”
Photo: Amber Asaly

Alt-pop artist Zolita recently embarked on her first headlining tour — and while the traveling and shows were obviously exciting, she also focused on maintaining her mental health while on the road.

Part of her overall grounding process is simply surrounding herself with uplifting people. But the singer-songwriter also makes time to be alone: “Just taking a moment in the morning to close my eyes and breathe and center myself, whether or not I have time for a real meditation,” she tells SPIN. “Honestly, just showering every morning and night — having that time for myself is really nice. … [And] meditation is amazing.”

On tour, she says, “you have to create your own down time.” And the easiest path to a zen-like state is throwing on the headphones: “Listening to music, just getting to zone out [is important]. … Also not being afraid to tell when you need [space] — I’m such a people-pleaser, so it’s hard for me to shut down a conversation ever, but sometimes for my own mental health, I just need 20 minutes to not talk and just be in my own zone.”

The singer, who released her third EP, Falling Out / Falling In, in February, also opened up about connecting with fans and how her entire artistic project “has always been really centered around authentic representation for the LGBTQ community.”

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

Photo: Amber Asaly
Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 11, 2022 (photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pearl Jam).
News

Pearl Jam Returning to the Road This Fall

(photo: Adam Berry / Getty Images)
News

Unreleased Michael Stipe Song Leads EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 Compilation

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top