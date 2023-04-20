Alt-pop artist Zolita recently embarked on her first headlining tour — and while the traveling and shows were obviously exciting, she also focused on maintaining her mental health while on the road.

Part of her overall grounding process is simply surrounding herself with uplifting people. But the singer-songwriter also makes time to be alone: “Just taking a moment in the morning to close my eyes and breathe and center myself, whether or not I have time for a real meditation,” she tells SPIN. “Honestly, just showering every morning and night — having that time for myself is really nice. … [And] meditation is amazing.”

On tour, she says, “you have to create your own down time.” And the easiest path to a zen-like state is throwing on the headphones: “Listening to music, just getting to zone out [is important]. … Also not being afraid to tell when you need [space] — I’m such a people-pleaser, so it’s hard for me to shut down a conversation ever, but sometimes for my own mental health, I just need 20 minutes to not talk and just be in my own zone.”

The singer, who released her third EP, Falling Out / Falling In, in February, also opened up about connecting with fans and how her entire artistic project “has always been really centered around authentic representation for the LGBTQ community.”

