Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brevin Kim
Brevin Kim’s Big, Bleeding Heart
Brittany Davis
With A Grunge Legend In Their Corner, Brittany Davis Is Igniting Souls And Spirits
Universal Audio’s Shift Into Guitar Pedals Brought New High-End Amp Simulators to Bedroom Guitarists

Post Malone Delivers New Single, Designs a Raising Cane’s in Utah

‘Chemical’ was co-written and co-produced by Andrew Watt
(Photo by Lorne Thomson / Redferns)

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Post Malone, who not only dropped his first new music of 2023 but celebrated the opening of a Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant location he personally designed near his Salt Lake City-area home.

As for new song “Chemical,” it has a light and upbeat, but slightly wistful, pop vibe, as Malone bemoans his inability to break things off with a partner: “Every time I’m ready to make a change / You turn around and fuck out all my brains.” The track was co-produced by Malone, Andrew Watt, and Louis Bell, and co-written with those collaborators as well as Billy Walsh and Austin Post.

It’s Malone’s first new single since the 2022 release of his album Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He will begin a spring European tour April 22 in Oslo and has dates on the books through a May 26 appearance at the Bottle Rock festival in Napa, Ca.

 

Halsey

Also Read

Halsey Drops Solo Version of 2019 Post Malone/Future Collaboration

Meanwhile, Malone greeted hundreds of fans yesterday (April 13) at the Midvale, Ut., opening of a Raising Cane’s, according to the Salt City Tribune. After moving to the area in 2019, Malone struck up a conversation with the chain’s founder/CEO Todd Graves and asked if he could open a location nearby and lend a hand with its decor.

One side of the building is adorned with a closeup of Malone’s signature tattooed face, while inside, fans can get up close with the artist’s guitars and outfits. Owing to his appreciate of medieval armor, the restroom features a full suit.

“I was a fan of his music, and he was a fan of my chicken fingers,” Graves said. “We talked about life, we shotgunned some beers, and a friendship was born.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

The Linda Lindas
Features

It’s Time to Stop Calling Femme-Fronted Punk Bands Riot Grrrrl

Metallica
Lists

Every Metallica Album, Ranked

(Credit: Chuck Arlund)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Rachel Bolan of Skid Row

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top