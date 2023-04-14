Post Malone Delivers New Single, Designs a Raising Cane’s in Utah

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Post Malone, who not only dropped his first new music of 2023 but celebrated the opening of a Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant location he personally designed near his Salt Lake City-area home.

As for new song “Chemical,” it has a light and upbeat, but slightly wistful, pop vibe, as Malone bemoans his inability to break things off with a partner: “Every time I’m ready to make a change / You turn around and fuck out all my brains.” The track was co-produced by Malone, Andrew Watt, and Louis Bell, and co-written with those collaborators as well as Billy Walsh and Austin Post.

It’s Malone’s first new single since the 2022 release of his album Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He will begin a spring European tour April 22 in Oslo and has dates on the books through a May 26 appearance at the Bottle Rock festival in Napa, Ca.

Meanwhile, Malone greeted hundreds of fans yesterday (April 13) at the Midvale, Ut., opening of a Raising Cane’s, according to the Salt City Tribune. After moving to the area in 2019, Malone struck up a conversation with the chain’s founder/CEO Todd Graves and asked if he could open a location nearby and lend a hand with its decor.

One side of the building is adorned with a closeup of Malone’s signature tattooed face, while inside, fans can get up close with the artist’s guitars and outfits. Owing to his appreciate of medieval armor, the restroom features a full suit.

“I was a fan of his music, and he was a fan of my chicken fingers,” Graves said. “We talked about life, we shotgunned some beers, and a friendship was born.”