Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty Arrested After Incident With Denver Police

Royal Trux guitarist Neil Hagerty was arrested yesterday (April 14) by Denver police after he allegedly attacked several officers during a welfare check

According to the Denver Gazette. early on Friday morning, officers responded to a call in the Alamo Placita neighborhood south of Capitol Hill. One officer was on the phone with the person who made the call when Hagerty, 57, allegedly came outside and began attacking him. He allegedly ripped off the officer’s badge and slashed him with it, causing a six-inch laceration, and reached for the weapon in the officer’s holster.

“Victim officer called for cover and on arrival of second officer, suspect continued to fight causing a physical injury/laceration on second officer’s hand,” the arrest affidavit said. “Suspect also attempted to disarm second officer by attempting to pull officer’s Taser from the holster.”

Hagerty is scheduled to make a court appearance today on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and attempting to disarm an officer. The policemen in question were treated at an area hospital and released.

Aside from his work with longtime partner Jennifer Herrema in Royal Trux, which was one of the more entertaining and irreverent indie rock acts of the 1990s, Hagerty has also released numerous albums with his project the Howling Hex and played guitar in Pussy Galore and Weird War.