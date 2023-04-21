Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Join Forces on ‘Alone’

In a pairing sure to delight pop music fans worldwide, Kim Petras has teamed with Nicki Minaj for the new single “Alone,” which samples the 1999 smash dance hit “Better Off Alone” by Dutch electronic music project Alice Deejay. The song choice is said to be “a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems.”

After a recent headlining performance at WorldPride in Sydney, Petras is scheduled to perform in June at Governor’s Ball in New York and at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, she made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy when her global sensation “Unholy” with Sam Smith took home the best pop duo/group performance trophy.

“Alone” follows Petras’ January single “brrr” and her appearance on the remix of Meghan Trainor’s hit “Made You Look.”

As for Minaj, she released her own new single, “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” in early March; the track debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also guests on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s single “WTF,” which appears on his just-released new album, Don’t Try This at Home.

Although Minaj hasn’t released a studio album of her own since 2018’s Queen, she recently launched her own label imprint, Heavy On It Records, as a joint venture with Republic.