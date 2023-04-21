Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Join Forces on ‘Alone’

Track samples 1999 smash “Better Off Alone” by Dutch electronic music project Alice Deejay
Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj (photo: Alex “Grizz” Loucas).

In a pairing sure to delight pop music fans worldwide, Kim Petras has teamed with Nicki Minaj for the new single “Alone,” which samples the 1999 smash dance hit “Better Off Alone” by Dutch electronic music project Alice Deejay. The song choice is said to be “a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems.”

After a recent headlining performance at WorldPride in Sydney, Petras is scheduled to perform in June at Governor’s Ball in New York and at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, she made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy when her global sensation “Unholy” with Sam Smith took home the best pop duo/group performance trophy.

 

“Alone” follows Petras’ January single “brrr” and her appearance on the remix of Meghan Trainor’s hit “Made You Look.”

Sam Smith Kim Petras Grammys

Also Read

Grammys 2023: Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring the Fire With History-Making ‘Unholy’

As for Minaj, she released her own new single, “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” in early March; the track debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also guests on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s single “WTF,” which appears on his just-released new album, Don’t Try This at Home.

Although Minaj hasn’t released a studio album of her own since 2018’s Queen, she recently launched her own label imprint, Heavy On It Records, as a joint venture with Republic.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj (photo: Alex “Grizz” Loucas).
News

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Join Forces on ‘Alone’

Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Black Star Line Festival
News

Vic Mensa Drafts Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy for Latest Single

Skrillex at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2023 (photo: Marilyn Hue).
News

Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred again.. To Close Coachella on Sunday

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top