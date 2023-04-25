Instagram Facebook Twitter
Metallica
Blast Rites: The Optimist’s Take on Metallica, and More of April’s Best New Metal
Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour
April 2023’s Best Punk: It’s Brutal Out Here

Kesha Confirms Rick Rubin-Produced New LP, Gag Order

Artist’s first album in three years is due May 19
Photo: Vince Haycock

After teasing their collaboration in a January 60 Minutes piece, Kesha has confirmed that her Rick Rubin-produced new album, Gag Order, will be released May 19 through Kemosabe/RCA Records. The first two tracks, “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line,” will arrive on Friday (April 28).

Although the album announcement goes to great length to avoid specifics, Gag Order certainly appears to be a reference to Kesha’s years-long ordeal in court against producer Dr. Luke, which has involved allegations of abuse, discrimination, and defamation. The next trial date in the case is scheduled for July 23.

“Without the darkness there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” Kesha wrote in an “album manifesto” published by Nylon. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have — the good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

Gag Order is said have been “brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production a lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before.” Kesha is credited as executive producer on the project, the album cover for which depicts her head enshrouded by a plastic bag.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Also Read

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Rick Rubin-Produced Album

Gag Order is the follow-up to 2020’s High Road, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

Thundercat and Tame Impala
News

Thundercat and Tame Impala Make a Dream Team on ‘No More Lies’

The Roots' Questlove (Photo by Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)
News

The Roots Serving As House Band for Star-Studded F.O.R.C.E. Hip-Hop Tour

Photo: Vince Haycock
News

Kesha Confirms Rick Rubin-Produced New LP, Gag Order

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top