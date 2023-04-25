Kesha Confirms Rick Rubin-Produced New LP, Gag Order

After teasing their collaboration in a January 60 Minutes piece, Kesha has confirmed that her Rick Rubin-produced new album, Gag Order, will be released May 19 through Kemosabe/RCA Records. The first two tracks, “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line,” will arrive on Friday (April 28).

Although the album announcement goes to great length to avoid specifics, Gag Order certainly appears to be a reference to Kesha’s years-long ordeal in court against producer Dr. Luke, which has involved allegations of abuse, discrimination, and defamation. The next trial date in the case is scheduled for July 23.

“Without the darkness there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” Kesha wrote in an “album manifesto” published by Nylon. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have — the good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

Gag Order is said have been “brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production a lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before.” Kesha is credited as executive producer on the project, the album cover for which depicts her head enshrouded by a plastic bag.

Gag Order is the follow-up to 2020’s High Road, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.