Marcus King Teams With Rick Rubin For New Album

Marcus King has teamed with producer Rick Rubin for his next album, Mood Swings, which will be released April 5 on the latter’s American Recordings imprint/Republic. The guitar slinger will tour extensively in support of the project this year, including some support dates with Chris Stapleton.

“The track and album title Mood Swings is a play on the swinging nature of the material while also referencing my up and down shifts in mood while I was either abusing the wrong substances, in between mood stabilizing meds and anti-psychotics, self-medication on top of that, along with a foot locker FULL of repressed childhood trauma all being taken out on my relationship at the time,” says King.

In a statement, Rubin expressed his admiration for King’s musicianship: “I love the way listening to this album makes me feel. I can’t think of another project quite like this one. Marcus’s playing and singing are from another planet.”

“Without this assembly of songs, I don’t think I’d be around,” King adds of the album-making experience. “I hope this album can act as a safety blanket, a rescue or a refuge for anybody struggling with mental health, substance abuse or relationship issues. That’s what it is for me.”

The artist will hit the road beginning March 7 at the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre and has dates on tap through Nov. 12 in Dublin. Click here for on-sale details.

Marcus King Mood Swings tracklisting:

Mood Swings

F*ck My Life Up Again

Soul It Screams

Save Me

Hero

Delilah

Inglewood Motel (Halestorm)

This Far Gone

Bipolar Love

Me or Tennessee

Cadillac