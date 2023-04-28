Return of New Jersey’s Bamboozle Festival Canceled on One Week’s Notice

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gabe 'Nandez
Atlantic City officials said that organizers failed to submit the proper permits in time
The Bamboozle Festival was scheduled to be held for the first time since 2012 on May 5-7 in Atlantic City, N.J., but the event has now been called off after local officials refused to issue the necessary permits to organizers. Bamboozle announced the cancelation on social media but did not provide any actual details as to the reason.

The event was set to feature Limp Bizkit, Mod Sun, Joey Badass, Flyleaf, Steve Aoki, and many others.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, festival organizers missed an April 27 deadline to submit insurance certificates, various facility fees, and emergency and medical plans, prompting Atlantic City Solicitor Mike Perugini to take action.

“We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City,” officials said in a statement. “The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved.”

Bamboozle’s statement reads as follows: “After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023. An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at the point of purchase.”

Of late, fans have expressed their dissatisfaction about how organizers messaged the ticket pricing and lineup, with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs telling NJ.com that they’d received 21 different complaints about false advertising and refund requests.

In its original 2002-2012 incarnation, Bamboozle was one of New Jersey’s largest festivals, drawing such big names as Foo Fighters and Bon Jovi to locations in Asbury Park and East Rutherford. Organizer John D’Esposito split with promoter partner Live Nation after the 2012 event but bought back the trademark in 2020.

