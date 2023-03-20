The Smile, Bon Iver, Big Thief Sign On For Pitchfork Music Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Lineup also features Killer Mike, Alvvays, King Krule, and Weyes Blood
Thom Yorke (Photo: Dannah Gottlieb)

The Smile, Bon Iver, and Big Thief will headline this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, which will be held July 21-23 at Union Park in Chicago. It’s the Smile’s first U.S. festival appearance since the Thom Yorke- and Jonny Greenwood-led project began playing live in 2022, and also Big Thief’s biggest festival slot to date.

Rounding out the Smile-led bill on July 21 are Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & the Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman (live), Mavi, Sen Morimoto, and Contour.

Aside from Big Thief, the July 22 bill sports Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm, and Deeper.

The festival concludes on July 23 with Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee, a rare solo set from Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike, JPEGMafia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Illuminati Hotties, Jockstrap, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and Ariel Zetina.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via a tiered pricing system, and payment plans and VIP upgrades are available.

For the Smile, the Pitchfork gig comes as part of its summer North American tour, which begins June 21 in Mexico City. The group recently released Europe: Live Recordings 2022, a six-song vinyl-only EP including five tracks from its 2022 debut album A Light for Attracting Attention, plus a cover of Yorke’s 2009 solo cut “FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”

Jonathan Cohen

