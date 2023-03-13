Instagram Facebook Twitter
Annie DiRusso
Annie DiRusso Found Her Voice in A Red-Flag Bookshelf
Requiem for a Scream: A Slasher Franchise Continues Its Death Rattle
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Martyn Ware of Heaven 17/Human League

Oscars 2023: David Byrne Performs Everything Everywhere All At Once Nominated Song

Byrne wore hot dog fingers, a nod to one of the visuals in the quirky film
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: David Byrne performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Byrne was joined by actress Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux to deliver a theatrical performance of Everything Everywhere All At Once song “This Is A Life” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The number was complete with video clips of animated raccoons and Byrne bearing hot dog fingers, two nods to images from the zany film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has the most award nominations of the evening, including Best Original Song for “This Is A Life.” So far, the film’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis have taken home Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively

The song was written by Byrne along with Son Lux founder Ryan Lott and singer-songwriter Mitski; Byrne and Lott contributed the lyrics. Hsu appears in the film and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the role (though she lost to Jamie Lee Curtis) while Son Lux is credited for the movie’s original score.

The Talking Heads frontman is no stranger to the Academy Awards, winning an Oscar for his work on the score to the 1987 movie The Last Emperor with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

david byrne maggie rogers

Also Read

Watch David Byrne Join Maggie Rogers at Radio City Show

Byrne recently appeared with Miley Cyrus during her Dec. 31 NBC Special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in which the two performed Byrne’s solo track “Everybody’s Coming To My House” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”

It was also recently announced that Byrne and Fatboy Slim‘s theater production Here Lies Love, described as an “immersive disco pop musical” about former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos, will debut on Broadway debut July 20 at New York’s Broadway Theatre.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

Impact

Never Play Fleetwood Mac After Shock Treatment, and Other Tales of Music in the Psych Ward

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

more from spin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: David Byrne performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
News

Oscars 2023: David Byrne Performs Everything Everywhere All At Once Nominated Song

Credit: John Bushell
News

Nandi Bushell Takes on Jazz With New Orleans Rhythm Kings Cover

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
News

Bruce Springsteen Scraps More Shows Due To Illness Within Band

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top