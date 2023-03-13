David Byrne was joined by actress Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux to deliver a theatrical performance of Everything Everywhere All At Once song “This Is A Life” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The number was complete with video clips of animated raccoons and Byrne bearing hot dog fingers, two nods to images from the zany film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has the most award nominations of the evening, including Best Original Song for “This Is A Life.” So far, the film’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis have taken home Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories, respectively

The song was written by Byrne along with Son Lux founder Ryan Lott and singer-songwriter Mitski; Byrne and Lott contributed the lyrics. Hsu appears in the film and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the role (though she lost to Jamie Lee Curtis) while Son Lux is credited for the movie’s original score.

The Talking Heads frontman is no stranger to the Academy Awards, winning an Oscar for his work on the score to the 1987 movie The Last Emperor with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Byrne recently appeared with Miley Cyrus during her Dec. 31 NBC Special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in which the two performed Byrne’s solo track “Everybody’s Coming To My House” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”

It was also recently announced that Byrne and Fatboy Slim‘s theater production Here Lies Love, described as an “immersive disco pop musical” about former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos, will debut on Broadway debut July 20 at New York’s Broadway Theatre.