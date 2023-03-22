Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Jon Batiste Lead to Newport Jazz Festival Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, and DOMi and JD BECK will also perform
Herbie Hancock performs on July 25, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain (photo: Gari Garaialde / Redferns).

Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, and Jon Batiste lead a powerhouse lineup for the annual Newport Jazz Festival, which will celebrate its 69th anniversary on Aug. 4-6 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I. Other artists at the top of the bill include Kamasi Washington (who will also perform with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, DOMi and JD BECK, and Anderson .Paak in his DJ Pee Wee alter-ego.

Specially priced three-day tickets are on sale now (March 22) for 24 hours through DICE, with all tickets on sale tomorrow. Discounted tickets are available for students.

The Newport Jazz Festival lineup will also feature Soulive, Big Freedia, Butcher Brown, Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn, the trio of Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily, Samara Joy, a reunion of Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, McBride, and Brian Blade’s Moodswing project, Big Gigantic, and Scary Goldings featuring guitar great John Scofield.

The event will be held the weekend after the Newport Folk Festival, which last year played host to Joni Mitchell’s first major public performance in nearly a decade. The Folk Festival lineup has yet to be announced.

