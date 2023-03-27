Kelly Clarkson Announces New Album, Las Vegas Residency

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kelly Clarkson has begun confirming details about her next album, Chemistry, which she announced yesterday (March 26) on Instagram. Although no release date has been revealed, Clarkson will support the project with a 10-show residency beginning July 28 at Bakkt Theater at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“I’ve been working on this project for, well, close to three years now, and I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” she said. “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship — so there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you.”

In an interview with Variety last year, Clarkson said the project was heavily influenced by her 2020 split from husband Brandon Blackstock. “I hadn’t really been working hardcore on an album until I needed to,” she said. “I was just very busy. There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom — well, even with being married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules in and all that stuff. But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it.”

Chemistry is Clarkson’s first non-holiday album since 2017’s Meaning of Life, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Since then, she’s enjoyed a career renaissance hosting the syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has won multiple Daytime Emmy awards. After a one-season hiatus, Clarkson will also return as a judge to The Voice later this year.

As for the upcoming Las Vegas residency, tickets go on sale here Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with an artist pre-sale set for tomorrow. The 10 shows will take place on July 28-29, Aug. 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12, and 18-19.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!,” Clarkson says. “The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do! So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on the Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

 

