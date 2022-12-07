Instagram Facebook Twitter
Filter’s Richard Patrick Talks New LP, Nine Inch Nails Reunion on Lipps Service
Hamish Kilgour, The Clean Drummer and New Zealand Music Pioneer, Dies at 65
Nirvana
‘Nirvana Baby’ Spencer Elden Appeals Nevermind Child Pornography Suit Dismissal

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ ‘Found Out About You’

Performance was part of the popular ‘Kellyoke’ segment on her syndicated talk show
(Photo: Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

One wouldn’t necessarily equate former American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson with grunge-era songcraft, but the artist proved a more than capable interpreter of Gin Blossoms‘ 1992 hit “Found Out About You” today (Dec. 7) during a “Kellyoke” segment on her syndicated TV program The Kelly Clarkson Show.

 

“Found Out About You” is one of many Gin Blossoms songs written by guitarist Doug Hopkins, who committed suicide in 1993 as the group was rocketing to stardom thanks to the previous year’s album New Miserable Experience. Clarkson has shown an affinity for ’90s rock in previous “Kellyoke” segments, having covered Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” and Third Eye Blind’s “Jumper.”

Last night, Clarkson won best daytime talk show at the People’s Choice Awards. In June, she rounded up six covers for her first Kellyoke EP, which consisted of material originally popularized by Whitney Houston, Roy Orbison, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd, among others.

Tool

Also Read

30 Overlooked 1992 Albums Turning 30

The artist will release a new studio album at some point next year, and is also planning on returning as a coach on The Voice for its 23rd season in 2023.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

(Photo: Andrew Chin / Getty Images)
News

Lana Del Rey Returns With New Album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Dive into the convoluted and complex world of Chris Farren. (Photo by Dan Ozzi)
Exit Interview

Exit Interview: Chris Farren Wrote 2022’s Best Soundtrack for a Movie That Doesn’t Exist

(Photo: Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
News

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ ‘Found Out About You’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top