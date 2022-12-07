Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ ‘Found Out About You’

One wouldn’t necessarily equate former American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson with grunge-era songcraft, but the artist proved a more than capable interpreter of Gin Blossoms‘ 1992 hit “Found Out About You” today (Dec. 7) during a “Kellyoke” segment on her syndicated TV program The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Found Out About You” is one of many Gin Blossoms songs written by guitarist Doug Hopkins, who committed suicide in 1993 as the group was rocketing to stardom thanks to the previous year’s album New Miserable Experience. Clarkson has shown an affinity for ’90s rock in previous “Kellyoke” segments, having covered Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” and Third Eye Blind’s “Jumper.”

Last night, Clarkson won best daytime talk show at the People’s Choice Awards. In June, she rounded up six covers for her first Kellyoke EP, which consisted of material originally popularized by Whitney Houston, Roy Orbison, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd, among others.

The artist will release a new studio album at some point next year, and is also planning on returning as a coach on The Voice for its 23rd season in 2023.