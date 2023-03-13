This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service with Scott Lipps, host Scott Lipps sat down with 18-year-old Alabama-bred phenom Jessie Murph to talk about her debut Columbia Records mixtape, drowning. They also discussed a formative moment at a Rascal Flatts concert when Murph was 11, transitioning from posting covers on TikTok to securing a major-label record deal, talking about mental health and writing about addiction, and a dream collaboration with an unexpected artist.

Murph has been named a 2023 artist to watch by both Amazon Music and Pandora. She’s in the midst of her first North American headlining tour, which next visits Denver tomorrow (March 14) and concludes April 7 in Huntsville, Al.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, January SPIN cover star Royal & the Serpent (aka Ryan Santiago) discussed her New Jersey upbringing, getting her big break while working as a bartender, and how meaningful it is for her to tour with Fall Out Boy later this year.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

