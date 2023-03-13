Instagram Facebook Twitter
Annie DiRusso
Annie DiRusso Found Her Voice in A Red-Flag Bookshelf
Requiem for a Scream: A Slasher Franchise Continues Its Death Rattle
Norwegian Folk Singer Juni Habel Honors the Dead and Creates Magic With New Album

Jessie Murph Talks Major-Label Debut And The Importance Of Rascal Flatts On Lipps Service

18-year-old phenom is currently on her first North American headlining tour
(Credit: Lauren Eliza Dunn)

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service with Scott Lipps, host Scott Lipps sat down with 18-year-old Alabama-bred phenom Jessie Murph to talk about her debut Columbia Records mixtape, drowning. They also discussed a formative moment at a Rascal Flatts concert when Murph was 11, transitioning from posting covers on TikTok to securing a major-label record deal, talking about mental health and writing about addiction, and a dream collaboration with an unexpected artist.

Murph has been named a 2023 artist to watch by both Amazon Music and Pandora. She’s in the midst of her first North American headlining tour, which next visits Denver tomorrow (March 14) and concludes April 7 in Huntsville, Al.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, January SPIN cover star Royal & the Serpent (aka Ryan Santiago) discussed her New Jersey upbringing, getting her big break while working as a bartender, and how meaningful it is for her to tour with Fall Out Boy later this year.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Beauty School Dropout

Also Read

Beauty School Dropout Talk Cohabitation, Searching For Sugar Mommies on ‘Lipps Service’

Listen to the full episode with Jessie Murph.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

Impact

Never Play Fleetwood Mac After Shock Treatment, and Other Tales of Music in the Psych Ward

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

more from spin

Jimmy Eat World
News

Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra Reveal Summer Tour Plans

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Features

Every Ozzy Osbourne Album, Ranked

Drake
News

Drake, 21 Savage Touring Together This Summer

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top