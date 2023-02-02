Slipknot Drops Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Sliptknot‘s new album, The End, So Far, is only a few months old, but the masked rockers are already back with fresh music. The group today (Feb. 2) released the surprise standalone single “Bone Church” in tandem with a video directed by group member M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan. The latter features different spins on footage previously utilized in the video “Yen.”

“On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas,” says Crahan of the new song’s origin, which dates back to 2014. “‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans — a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

The End, So Far debuted at No. 1 on three different Billboard rock charts and at No. 2 on the overall Billboard 200. Slipknot will continue to support it on the road this year via a mix of festival and headlining performances, starting March 19 in Jakarta. The group will also stage its own Knotfest events this spring in Australia, Japan, and Italy.