Instagram Facebook Twitter
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees 2023
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominations: The Snubs, Surprises, and Long Shots
Summer School Electronics Brought an Academic Mind to Guitar Pedals
Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Slipknot Drops Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Track was first conceived in a backstage jam room during a 2014 tour
Slipknot
(Credit: Anthony Scanga)

Sliptknot‘s new album, The End, So Far, is only a few months old, but the masked rockers are already back with fresh music. The group today (Feb. 2) released the surprise standalone single “Bone Church” in tandem with a video directed by group member M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan. The latter features different spins on footage previously utilized in the video “Yen.”

“On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas,” says Crahan of the new song’s origin, which dates back to 2014. “‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans — a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

 

The End, So Far debuted at No. 1 on three different Billboard rock charts and at No. 2 on the overall Billboard 200. Slipknot will continue to support it on the road this year via a mix of festival and headlining performances, starting March 19 in Jakarta. The group will also stage its own Knotfest events this spring in Australia, Japan, and Italy.

Also Read

The 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

more from spin

Slipknot
News

Slipknot Drops Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Terrace Martin
News

Terrace Martin and Channel Tres Salute L.A. on Groovy New Single

The Roots' Questlove (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
News

Grammys Set Star-Studded 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Segment

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top