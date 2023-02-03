Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Scoring Next David Fincher Film, The Killer

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Movie will be released by Netflix on Nov. 10
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO)

Nine Inch Nails principals Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are teaming with director David Fincher for a fifth time on the score for the latter’s upcoming movie, The Killer. The project will be released Nov. 10 by Netflix and follows the duo’s prior work with Fincher on The Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and Mank.

Reznor and Ross revealed the news on NIN’s web site, and also added that their Oscar-nominated score for Mank is now available as a triple-vinyl set through its official store. That score contains “90 minutes of new compositions in the style of orchestral, big band, and foxtrot music of the 1940s,” per the site.

As for The Killer, it stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Kerry O’Malley, and Charles Parnell. It’s based on Alexis Nolent’s French graphic novel, but further details are scant. A very brief segment of footage appears in Netflix’s upcoming 2023 releases sizzle reel, showing Fassbender in a fight scene underneath voiceover declaring “Don’t improvise. Trust no one.”

 

Reznor and Ross most recently collaborated on the score for the Timothée Chalamet cannibal film Bones & All. As for Nine Inch Nails, the group played a handful of shows in the fall of 2022, including a 30th anniversary celebration at Blossom Music Center just outside Reznor’s Cleveland hometown, but has no dates confirmed yet for this year.

