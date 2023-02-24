Letdown. Is ‘Crying’ on the Inside on Debut EP for Big Loud Rock

Letdown. balances internal turmoil with an arena-sized rock sound on Crying in the Shower, his debut EP for Big Loud Records’ new alternative/rock imprint, Big Loud Rock. A Max Moore-directed video for the title track is out today (Feb. 24).

“‘Crying In The Shower’ is just about as direct a narrative as I have written – that awful feeling of being left by someone and you can’t shake it off. There is no metaphor here. Straight up heartbreak of the most painful kind.” says Letdown. principal Blake Coddington of the song.

Coddington began pursuing Letdown. three years ago while working what he describes as a “dead-end job that he hated” in Indiana, and his homespun videos quickly gained a following on YouTube and TikTok at a time when it wasn’t possible to play live. “Getting to put out something like an EP seems so classic to me, which makes me really excited about it.” says Coddington, who would probably win a Jason Momoa lookalike contest. “I’m honestly just excited that people won’t have to select another song after each one and can just ride the wave. I think we’ve really curated it in a way that takes you on an emotional rollercoaster — in the best way possible.”

Letdown. will tour this spring in the U.K. and Europe as the opening act for Call Me Karizma, with April/May North American dates to follow in support of Giovannie and the Hired Guns. More information is available here.

Here are Letdown.’s tour dates:

MARCH

01 — Birmingham, UK — Asylum2 ^

02 — Glasgow, Scotland — Garage Attic ^

03 — London, UK — Camden Underworld ^

05 — Paris, France — Boule Noire ^

06 — Cologne, Germany — Luxor ^

07 — Hamburg, Germany — Headcrash ^

08 — Berlin, Germany — Frannz ^

09 — Warsaw, Poland — Hydrozagadka ^

10 — Poznan, Poland — Pod Minoga ^

12 — Prague, Czech Republic — Cafe V Lese ^

13 — Vienna, Austria — Flex ^

14 — Munich, Germany — Backstage Club ^

16 — Milan, Italy — Legend Club ^

18 — Stuttgart, Germany — Im Wizemann Club ^

19 — Frankfurt, Germany — Das Bett ^

APRIL

24 — Tucson, AZ — 191 Toole *

25 — San Diego, CA — The Casbah *

26 — Bakersfield, CA — Temblor Brewing Co. *

28 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post *

29 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone *

30 — Fresno, CA — Strummer’s *

MAY

02 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo *

03 — Phoenix, AZ — The Rebel Lounge *

16 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s *

17 — Iowa City, IA — Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon *

19 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club *

20 — Chicago, IL — Joe’s Bar *

21 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave II *

24 — Bloomington, IL — Castle Theatre *

25 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop *

26 — Indianapolis, IN — HiFi *

^ – supporting Call Me Karizma

* — supporting Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Here is the track list for the Crying in the Shower EP:

Crying in the Shower

Go to Hell

Empty

Shipwreck

Evil

Ugly (feat. Kelsy Karter & the Heroines)

Karma