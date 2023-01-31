Instagram Facebook Twitter
Television
Tom Verlaine Was More Than Just Television’s Frontman
Margo Price
Book Club: Margo Price on Her Life as a Poet, and the Characters Who Inspired Strays
SPIN artists to watch 2023
15 Artists to Watch in 2023

Pernice Brothers Unveil Eight Unreleased Demos in Massive New Box Set

‘Overcome By Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ will also feature extensive liner notes and 52-page book
Pernice Brothers
The original mixes of the Pernice Brothers’ 1998 album Overcome by Happiness will be available on vinyl for the first time on May 19, exactly 25 years later. A new box set, Overcome by Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, will notably feature a 13-track bonus LP with eight unreleased home demos, many of which were recorded minutes after the songs were first written by Joe Pernice.

The two LPs will be pressed on orange-and-white splatter vinyl and packaged in a hardbound, full-color, 52-page book featuring extensive liner notes, an introduction, and track-by-track guide written by Pernice, the Overcome by Happiness lyrics printed for the first time, and unpublished photographs. A 5×7 print autographed by Pernice is also included in every copy.

“Poring over the demos and song sketches, photos, notebooks and of course the album itself triggered some profound memories for me: Those involving the making of the album were all good,” Pernice said in a statement. “Memories of the songs’ geneses — as one who has heard the album might imagine — ran the gamut. I’m very grateful to the people at New West Records for both involving me so completely in compiling the material for this deluxe vinyl issue, and for the stunning edition they’re releasing. To have my songs and the stories behind them treated with such care and out of a sense of love is something I neither expect nor take for granted. I’m so happy about how this turned out. I honestly don’t think a more complete Overcome by Happiness ‘experience’ could have been put together.”
The box set will coincide with two events where the Pernice Brothers will perform Overcome by Happiness in its entirety with a string quartet. Those shows are on May 18 at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville, Mass., and May 19th at Racket NYC in New York. Tickets for each performance go on sale Friday (Feb, 3) at 10 AM ET.
Pernice Brothers Overcome by Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist: 
The Original Album:
1. Crestfallen
2. Overcome by Happiness
3. Sick of You
4. Clear Spot
5. Dimmest Star
6. Monkey Suit
7. Chicken Wire
8. Wait to Stop
9. All I Know
10. Shoes and Clothes
11. Wherein Obscurely
12. Ferris Wheel
13-Track Bonus LP:
1. Jimmy Coma (1997 Sub Pop Single)
2. Monkey Suit (1997 Sub Pop Single)
3. Square World (1997 Summershine Single)
4. In Plain Sight (1997 Summershine Single)
5. Love My Way (Psychedelic Furs Cover / Clear Spot UK CD Single B-Side)
6. Sick of You (Earliest Sketch Demo) 1:48 *
7. Cut You Free (Demo) 4:00 *
8. Overcome by Happiness (Earliest Sketch Demo) *
9. Clear Spot (Earliest Sketch Demo) *
10. Dimmest Star (Earliest Sketch Demo) *
11. Song #2 (The Queen of NYC) (earliest demo) *
12. Courage Up (Demo) 2:40 *
13. Let That Show (Demo) 4:00 *
* Previously Unreleased
SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

more from spin

What goes up must come down. David Rhodes, right, in concert with Peter Gabriel, left. (Credit: Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Pernice Brothers
News

Pernice Brothers Unveil Eight Unreleased Demos in Massive New Box Set

(Credit: Lee Malone)
Artist POV

Should All Musicians Take Breaks From Social Media?

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top