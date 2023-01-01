Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dies at 45

The band shared the news of Green’s battle with cancer earlier this week
Jeremiah Green
(Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

Jeremiah Green, the drummer and co-founder of the indie rock band Modest Mouse, died at the age of 45. The band confirmed the news of Green’s death late on Saturday night.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

On Christmas, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, wrote in a Facebook post for people to keep Green in their thoughts, and that he was battling stage 4 cancer. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” the statement read.

A few days later, Modest Mouse singer Isaac Brock shared a statement of his own about Green’s health on the band’s social media platforms.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment,” the statement said. “It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great. Thank you and love.”

Born on March 4, 1977 in Hawaii, Green co-founded Modest Mouse with Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1992. Outside of a short time in 2003, Green has been with the band for 30 years.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021.

SPIN Staff

