Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage 4 cancer, the group’s frontman Isaac Brock confirmed on Instagram. Green, 45, is said to be “in treatment” that “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference,” per Brock, who formed the band with him in Issaquah, Wash., 1992.

Brock’s post did not detail what type of cancer Green is fighting. It reads, “some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great. Thank you and love.”

Brock was feeling well enough to play on Modest Mouse’s recent fall North American tour, but missed the last few dates for at-the-time unexplained reasons, including two at New York’s Terminal 5.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021. The group has a brief touring schedule planned this spring, including several shows at part of Lollapalooza South America in March, but it is unknown if Green will be able to participate.