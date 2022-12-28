Instagram Facebook Twitter
The 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022
The 2022 Offramp Best-of Rock Awards
Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Drummer, 45, is said to be ‘in treatment’ for the illness
Jeremiah Green performing with Modest Mouse at the 2018 Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Ky. (Photo: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images)

Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage 4 cancer, the group’s frontman Isaac Brock confirmed on Instagram. Green, 45, is said to be “in treatment” that “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference,” per Brock, who formed the band with him in Issaquah, Wash., 1992.

Brock’s post did not detail what type of cancer Green is fighting. It reads, “some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great. Thank you and love.”

Brock was feeling well enough to play on Modest Mouse’s recent fall North American tour, but missed the last few dates for at-the-time unexplained reasons, including two at New York’s Terminal 5.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021. The group has a brief touring schedule planned this spring, including several shows at part of Lollapalooza South America in March, but it is unknown if Green will be able to participate.

Also Read

Bandsplain is Back with Road Trip-Worthy Music and Talk

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modest Mouse (@modestmouse)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

more from spin

IMG_5614 (1)
Reviews

17 Best Books About Music in 2022

Blake Studdard
Exit Interview

Exit Interview: The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne on Space Bubbles, The Smile, ‘Do You Realize??’ Demo

(Credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)
The Offramp

The 2022 Offramp Best-of Rock Awards

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top