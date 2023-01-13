Dead and Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo Lead 2023 Jazzfest Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dead and Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, the Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott lead the lineup for the 2023 edition of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which will take place April 28-May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

As usual, the bill is stacked with artists from across every genre. Also set to perform are Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Kane Brown. H.E.R., Wu-Tang Clan with the Soul Rebels, Herbie Hancock, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Kenny Loggins, Ludacris, Tom Jones, Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Marcus King, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Tickets are on sale now in a variety of incarnations at the festival’s website. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jazz Fest returned last year with performances by the Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett, and Lionel Richie. The Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in on short notice to replace Foo Fighters, whose drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly in Colombia a month prior to the event.

