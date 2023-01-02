Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dies at 43

She also collaborated with artists including Run the Jewels and, most recently, Latto.
Gangsta Boo 2022
(Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Former Three 6 Mafia member and groundbreaking female MC Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. Fox 13 Memphis and WREG confirmed the news. Her former collaborator DJ Paul posted an image of the artist (born Lola Mitchell) on Instagram alongside the caption “Mannnn 😢” Sunday evening, Jan. 1, with many high-profile musicians leaving condolence messages on the post.

The Memphis-based rapper was reportedly found dead inside her home at 4 p.m. Sunday though no official cause of death has been released.

Born August 7, 1979, Mitchell first made waves when she joined Three 6 Mafia in the mid-’90s when she was just a teenager. She appeared on the troupe’s 1995 debut studio album Mystic Stylez, released when she was just 16 years old, and contributed to five more albums before departing the group in 2002.

Mitchell’s first solo album Enquiring Minds was released in 1998 and featured the hit “Where Dem Dollas At!?” She’s considered a pioneer of female rap and has worked with a long list of artists throughout her career including Run The Jewels, Lil Jon,  Gucci Mane, Blood Orange, and most recently, Latto.

