Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Fight

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, it was a bittersweet moment as the band used their acceptance speech to read a letter from former guitarist Andy Taylor in which he revealed he is currently battling Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Taylor, who hasn’t performed with Duran Duran since 2006, was initially intending on joining his former bandmates for the Rock Hall ceremony, though his condition prevented him from doing so.

Now, the guitarist has revealed more about his battle with cancer in a new interview with the U.K.’s 5 News, in which he also urges men to get tested if they notice symptoms.

First diagnosed four years ago, Taylor said the first thing he noticed was when he was out jogging and experienced “what you would think was as kind of maybe arthritic sort of pain.” Though, he didn’t think more of it at the time, chalking it up to his age.

Yet, after noticing growths that “felt like tumors” on his neck, he had a biopsy done. Taylor recalled the moment he received the diagnosis. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, my dad had that. I understand.’ [The doctor] said, ‘But it’s stage 4, metastatic … which is a death sentence.’”

Taylor shared that, even though he was in treatment, he had begun to prepare for the Rock Hall ceremony with Duran Duran, saying, “I did a lot of preparation with those those fabulous people.” But when he knew he would have to miss the ceremony, he came up with a Plan B. “I wrote a letter to the band, just explaining the situation, and they very graciously, generously read that out before the ceremony. And that’s when it went public.”

In the new interview, the guitarist also said that he felt sharing his health news gave him a platform to talk about prostate cancer. He implored other men to get screened, and suggested ladies should “give them a nudge, go get a test,” while also sharing his positive outlook as he continues to fight the disease.

“There’s some new treatments that can help me. And I just thought I’m just going to live life. … Every minute is like an hour, every day is like a week,” he shared. “You really want to get the most out of life. And I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had so much in terms of living the dream.”

See the full interview below.