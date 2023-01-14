Instagram Facebook Twitter
Crooks and Nannies
Crooks and Nannies Find Power in Pain
Jeff Beck’s Immortal Boogaloo
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Rowntree of Blur

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Fight

The guitarist also urges other men to get tested
Andy Taylor
(Credit: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, it was a bittersweet moment as the band used their acceptance speech to read a letter from former guitarist Andy Taylor in which he revealed he is currently battling Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Taylor, who hasn’t performed with Duran Duran since 2006, was initially intending on joining his former bandmates for the Rock Hall ceremony, though his condition prevented him from doing so.

Now, the guitarist has revealed more about his battle with cancer in a new interview with the U.K.’s 5 News, in which he also urges men to get tested if they notice symptoms.

First diagnosed four years ago, Taylor said the first thing he noticed was when he was out jogging and experienced “what you would think was as kind of maybe arthritic sort of pain.” Though, he didn’t think more of it at the time, chalking it up to his age.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Also Read

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Fest Lineup

Yet, after noticing growths that “felt like tumors” on his neck, he had a biopsy done. Taylor recalled the moment he received the diagnosis. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, my dad had that. I understand.’ [The doctor] said, ‘But it’s stage 4, metastatic … which is a death sentence.’”

Taylor shared that, even though he was in treatment, he had begun to prepare for the Rock Hall ceremony with Duran Duran, saying, “I did a lot of preparation with those those fabulous people.” But when he knew he would have to miss the ceremony, he came up with a Plan B. “I wrote a letter to the band, just explaining the situation, and they very graciously, generously read that out before the ceremony. And that’s when it went public.”

In the new interview, the guitarist also said that he felt sharing his health news gave him a platform to talk about prostate cancer. He implored other men to get screened, and suggested ladies should “give them a nudge, go get a test,” while also sharing his positive outlook as he continues to fight the disease.

“There’s some new treatments that can help me. And I just thought I’m just going to live life. … Every minute is like an hour, every day is like a week,” he shared. “You really want to get the most out of life. And I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had so much in terms of living the dream.”

See the full interview below.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

more from spin

US singer Lana Del Rey arrives for the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
News

Lana Del Rey Shares Track List and Artwork for New Album

Andy Taylor
News

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Fight

Photo: Graham Tolbert & Eric Timothy Carlson
News

The National Hints at New LP and Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers Collaborations

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top