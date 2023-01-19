Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby: ‘His Music Will Live on Through Us All’

On Thursday (Jan. 19), David Crosby died at the age of 81. A founding member of iconic bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby was one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation.

In addition to his legendary music career, Crosby became a ubiquitous pop culture figure. He appeared on The Simpsons twice and his Twitter presence and persona connected him to a new generation in recent years. He also made some of the best music of his career later in life, including five solo albums between 2014 and 2021. Crosby was active on Twitter as recently as yesterday (Jan. 18), joking about a post claiming “people with tattoos will not go to heaven” with the reply, “I heard the place is overrated …. cloudy.”

As the news of the folk-rock legend’s death spread, a number of friends, peers, and admirers paid tribute to him, including his CSN bandmate Graham Nash.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Nash said in a statement. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Later on Thursday, Stephen Stills shared a statement remembering his late bandmate. “David lived a life of deep and enduring gratitude and was an extraordinarily, richly sentient being,” he said. “His music will live on through us all even as he now sails to his eternal sunset.”

See more tributes to Crosby below:

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby pic.twitter.com/pvdGhMdOh7 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 19, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

Sad to hear about the news that the Byrds and CSN’s David Crosby has passed away. I hosted the first ever Musicians Assistance Program/MAP (now MUSICARES dinner honoring David in the year 2000. HIs contributions to folk and rock cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/q6934kMQp8 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby

I was just listening to CSN the other night and was always blown away by his voice and sense of harmony. Huge loss RS pic.twitter.com/gA31oyB8v6 — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 19, 2023

As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby ✌️ thank you for the lifetime of inspiration https://t.co/Vdoc6j6LdL — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 19, 2023

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure. pic.twitter.com/1e0vbvd2SN — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 19, 2023

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023

We're very sad to learn of David Crosby's passing at age 81. We were honored to have him on the Farm Aid stage multiple times as part of CSNY, including for this performance of the classic "Almost Cut My Hair" written by him in 1970. https://t.co/MfHghHT6Il — Farm Aid (@FarmAid) January 19, 2023

Goodbye David Crosby you left behind a lifetime of glory ❤️ https://t.co/lExGQ6QHx9 — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) January 19, 2023

thank you david crosby for your enormous part in the music that has enriched my life so much. playing it loud now ✨ pic.twitter.com/JvwtcmxuVW — matthew caws (@nadasurf) January 19, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023

🕊️My heart hurts for Jan and everyone feeling @thedavidcrosby ‘s loss. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rITjhICfXe — Ol’ Monster Shires (@amandashires) January 19, 2023