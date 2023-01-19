Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby: ‘His Music Will Live on Through Us All’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Crosby died Thursday (Jan. 19) at the age of 81
(Credit: Paul Harris/Getty Images)

On Thursday (Jan. 19), David Crosby died at the age of 81. A founding member of iconic bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby was one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation.

In addition to his legendary music career, Crosby became a ubiquitous pop culture figure. He appeared on The Simpsons twice and his Twitter presence and persona connected him to a new generation in recent years. He also made some of the best music of his career later in life, including five solo albums between 2014 and 2021. Crosby was active on Twitter as recently as yesterday (Jan. 18), joking about a post claiming “people with tattoos will not go to heaven” with the reply, “I heard the place is overrated …. cloudy.”

As the news of the folk-rock legend’s death spread, a number of friends, peers, and admirers paid tribute to him, including his CSN bandmate Graham Nash.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Nash said in a statement. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

David Crosby, Legendary Musician With The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Dies at 81

Later on Thursday, Stephen Stills shared a statement remembering his late bandmate. “David lived a life of deep and enduring gratitude and was an extraordinarily, richly sentient being,” he said. “His music will live on through us all even as he now sails to his eternal sunset.”

See more tributes to Crosby below:

 

