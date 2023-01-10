Bonnaroo Books Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza as 2023 Headliners

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza will headline the 2023 edition of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which will return June 15-18 to its regular site on a farm in Manchester, Tenn. It’s the third summer festival appearance announced this morning (Jan. 10) by the Foos, who are returning to the road with an as-yet-unnamed drummer following the March 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins.

Rounding out the bill are Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning
Jacket, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., the Revivalists, Pixies, Girl in Red, and Fleet Foxes. The annual Bonnaroo Superjam will also be back, with an artistic curator to be announced.

Meanwhile, Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, 070 Shake, and Big Freedia will all perform on the jam- and dance-heavy opening night bill on June 15.

A Bonnaroo early access on-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CST through the festival’s website. Hulu will again serve as the festival’s streaming partner and will broadcast select performances as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

Launched in 2002, Bonnaroo did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was canceled in 2021 due to flooding from Hurricane Ida. Last year’s event was headlined by J. Cole, the Chicks, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jonathan Cohen

