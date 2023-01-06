Gwen Stefani, Black Crowes, Pixies Set for 2023 BeachLife Festival

Gwen Stefani, the Black Keys, the Black Crowes, Pixies, John Fogerty, Modest Mouse, and Sublime with Rome (performing the classic 1992 album 40 oz. to Freedom) lead the lineup for the 2023 edition of the BeachLife Festival, which will be held May 5-7 on the waterfront in Redondo Beach, Calif. A variety of ticket packages are on sale now via the festival’s web site.

The bill is further highlighted by Tegan and Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Band of Horses, CAAMP, and Mavis Staples. Pennywise singer/guitarist Jim Lindberg, who is one of the festival’s partners, will curate performances on the SpeakEasy Stage. Other members of notable California punk acts will also appear, including Social Distortion’s Jonny Two Bags and Circle Jerks’ Zander Schloss.

For Stefani, who grew up about 45 minutes east of Redondo Beach near Anaheim and frequently performed in the area during the ascent of No Doubt, BeachLife is a homecoming of sorts. The artist will play her first U.K. shows since 2017 this summer, beginning June 23 in Warwick.

“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach,” says festival co-founder Allen Sanford. “These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife.”

BeachLife will also offer the Daou SideStage Experience for fans to enjoy a four-course meal served on the main stage by celebrity chefs while music performances are in progress. The festival’s philanthropic partners include Surfrider, Heal The Bay, Wyland Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation, and Redondo Beach Police Foundation.

Created in 2019, BeachLife featured Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow, and Lord Huron at the top of its lineup last year.