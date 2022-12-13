Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner Joining Philip Glass at 36th Tibet House Benefit

New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Allison Russell, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, the Patti Smith Band (for now, minus Smith herself) and the Philip Glass Ensemble are among the first acts confirmed for the 36th edition of the Tibet House US Benefit Concert, which will be held March 1 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Tibet House US, founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama “to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.” Tickets, including gala packages including a dinner reception with the performers, are on sale now through Carnegie Hall.

Also set to appear at the upcoming show, the first in-person edition of Tibet House since 2020, are Marc Anthony Thompson of Chocolate Genius, Inc., Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, and Scorchio Quartet. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arden Wohl are the benefit’s honorary chairs.

Previous Tibet House performers have included R.E.M., Iggy Pop, the Kinks’ Ray Davies, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Keanu Reeves, Carly Simon, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late Sharon Jones. Click here to read SPIN’s 1994 interview with the Dalai Lama.