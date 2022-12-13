Instagram Facebook Twitter
Angel Olsen
Exit Interview: Angel Olsen on Setting Boundaries and Why She Wants to Make a ‘Just Vibes’ Album
Rx Papi
Inside Rx Papi’s Twisted Life Story
The Gospel of Being an Ally to the Afflicted, According to Robert Randolph

Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner Joining Philip Glass at 36th Tibet House Benefit

Long-running event will be held March 1 at New York’s Carnegie Hall
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival. (Credit: Douglas Mason / Getty Images)

New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Allison Russell, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, the Patti Smith Band (for now, minus Smith herself) and the Philip Glass Ensemble are among the first acts confirmed for the 36th edition of the Tibet House US Benefit Concert, which will be held March 1 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Tibet House US, founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama “to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.” Tickets, including gala packages including a dinner reception with the performers, are on sale now through Carnegie Hall.

Also set to appear at the upcoming show, the first in-person edition of Tibet House since 2020, are Marc Anthony Thompson of Chocolate Genius, Inc., Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, and Scorchio Quartet. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arden Wohl are the benefit’s honorary chairs.

Previous Tibet House performers have included R.E.M., Iggy Pop, the Kinks’ Ray Davies, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Keanu Reeves, Carly Simon, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late Sharon Jones. Click here to read SPIN’s 1994 interview with the Dalai Lama.

Also Read

Patti Smith Releasing Instagram-Inspired Book in November

 

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Gospel of Being an Ally to the Afflicted, According to Robert Randolph

Community

Linda Perry’s EqualizeHER Wants Women Offstage (in Sound, Lights, and More)

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

more from spin

SPIN Recommends

19 Fail-Safe Gifts For the Music Fan Who Has Everything

Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
News

Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner Joining Philip Glass at 36th Tibet House Benefit

Taylor Swift
Lists

Every Taylor Swift Album, Ranked

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top