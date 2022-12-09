Taylor Swift Making Feature Directorial Debut With Searchlight Pictures

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sarah McLachlan: “Our North Star Always Will Be Putting the Kids First.”
Project stems from an original script by the artist, who garnered acclaim for directing the short film version of her ‘All Too Well’ video
Taylor Swift is leveling up in the world of film. The artist will make her feature directorial debut from one of her original scripts in tandem with Searchlight Pictures, which will produce. No further details have been announced.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Swift has previously acted in films such as Valentine’s Day, The Giver, and, most recently, this year’s David O. Russell project Amsterdam. She also won best direction at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man, the former of which screened at major film festivals and is eligible in the best short film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

A subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, Searchlight has produced such Oscar best picture honorees as The Shape of Water, Nomadland, Slumdog Millionaire, and Birdman, as well as acclaimed films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Jojo Rabbit, Sideways, Little Miss Sunshine, and Black Swan. The company’s The Menu is in theaters now.

Ticketmaster Sued by Taylor Swift Fans after Eras Tour Presale Disaster

Swift is, of course, rather busy prepping for her Eras stadium tour, which begins March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and could break her own record as the highest-grossing concert trek of all time. Her new album, Midnights, is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth week in a row, while the single “Anti-Hero” is atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth straight.

